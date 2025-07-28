Can Verisign Inc’s (VRSN) hike of 7.89% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Verisign Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) on Friday, soared 6.67% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $286.67. Within the past 52 weeks, VRSN’s price has moved between $172.49 and $291.54.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 9.22%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 10.22%. With a float of $92.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 932 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 87.88%, operating margin of 67.89%, and the pretax margin is 64.74%.

Verisign Inc (VRSN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Verisign Inc is 0.93%, while institutional ownership is 95.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 15 ’25, was worth 1,410,395. In this transaction Exec. Chairman, Pres, & CEO of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $282.08, taking the stock ownership to the 517,772 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 16 ’25, when Company’s Exec. Chairman, Pres, & CEO sold 2,000 for $281.35, making the entire transaction worth $562,694. This insider now owns 515,772 shares in total.

Verisign Inc (VRSN) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.22% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.63% during the next five years compared to 9.22% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Verisign Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Verisign Inc (VRSN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.54 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.38, a number that is poised to hit 2.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verisign Inc (VRSN)

The latest stats from [Verisign Inc, VRSN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.77 million was inferior to 0.83 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.92%.

During the past 100 days, Verisign Inc’s (VRSN) raw stochastic average was set at 97.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.85 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 5.64 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $282.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $234.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $313.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $320.52. The third major resistance level sits at $333.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $293.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $280.75. The third support level lies at $273.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Verisign Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 28.56 billion based on 93,900K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,557 M and income totals 785,700 K. The company made 402,300 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 199,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.