Chemours Company (CC) last year’s performance of -16.15% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Friday, Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) opened higher 1.21% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $14.0. Price fluctuations for CC have ranged from $9.13 to $24.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 20.37% at the time writing. With a float of $148.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.57 million.

The firm has a total of 6000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 19.0%, operating margin of 7.19%, and the pretax margin is 1.05%.

Chemours Company (CC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Chemours Company is 0.75%, while institutional ownership is 97.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02 ’25, was worth 123,548. In this transaction an insider of this company bought 13,400 shares at a rate of $9.22, taking the stock ownership to the 123,879 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03 ’25, when Company’s insider bought 7,822 for $9.95, making the entire transaction worth $77,828. This insider now owns 131,701 shares in total.

Chemours Company (CC) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.37% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Chemours Company (CC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.83. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chemours Company (CC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Chemours Company, CC], we can find that recorded value of 3.71 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.12%.

During the past 100 days, Chemours Company’s (CC) raw stochastic average was set at 85.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.64 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.64 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.62. The third major resistance level sits at $15.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.18.

Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Key Stats

There are currently 149,674K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,782 M according to its annual income of 86,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,368 M and its income totaled -4,000 K.