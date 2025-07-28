Clarivate Plc (CLVT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 9.16% last month.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) on Friday, soared 2.03% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.44. Within the past 52 weeks, CLVT’s price has moved between $3.04 and $7.15.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -0.40% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -10.21%. With a float of $387.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $683.10 million.

In an organization with 12000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 66.06%, operating margin of -11.92%, and the pretax margin is -22.89%.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Clarivate Plc is 43.27%, while institutional ownership is 63.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01 ’25, was worth 453,000. In this transaction President, IP of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $4.53, taking the stock ownership to the 1,271,103 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 237,176 for $4.17, making the entire transaction worth $989,024. This insider now owns 787,510 shares in total.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.21% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.38% during the next five years compared to -0.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) Trading Performance Indicators

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.88 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clarivate Plc (CLVT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.87 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.34%.

During the past 100 days, Clarivate Plc’s (CLVT) raw stochastic average was set at 94.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.15 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.77. However, in the short run, Clarivate Plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.57. Second resistance stands at $4.62. The third major resistance level sits at $4.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.36. The third support level lies at $4.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.09 billion based on 683,087K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,557 M and income totals -636,700 K. The company made 593,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -103,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.