Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) kicked off at the price of $21.32: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Friday, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWAN) opened higher 0.90% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $21.13. Price fluctuations for CWAN have ranged from $19.46 to $35.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 119.42%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 14.70% at the time writing. With a float of $238.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $270.74 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1915 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 72.95%, operating margin of 4.28%, and the pretax margin is -4.98%.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is 12.02%, while institutional ownership is 84.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 15 ’25, was worth 420,694. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 18,700 shares at a rate of $22.50, taking the stock ownership to the 348,964 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 14 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 50,000 for $22.15, making the entire transaction worth $1,107,625. This insider now owns 895,663 shares in total.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.26% during the next five years compared to 119.42% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.03. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 74.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.16 million, its volume of 3.52 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.81%.

During the past 100 days, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc’s (CWAN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.66 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.82 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.59 in the near term. At $21.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.45.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWAN) Key Stats

There are currently 283,284K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 451,800 K according to its annual income of 424,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 126,860 K and its income totaled 6,510 K.