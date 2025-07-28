CoreCivic Inc (CXW) volume exceeds 1.11 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Friday, with CoreCivic Inc (NYSE: CXW) stock price up 3.81% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $19.97. CXW’s price has ranged from $11.81 to $24.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -17.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 46.24%. With a float of $106.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.32 million.

The firm has a total of 11649 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 21.86%, operating margin of 9.29%, and the pretax margin is 5.9%.

CoreCivic Inc (CXW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of CoreCivic Inc is 2.82%, while institutional ownership is 85.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30 ’25, was worth 86,760. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $21.69, taking the stock ownership to the 82,969 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 30 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 4,000 for $21.69, making the entire transaction worth $86,760.

CoreCivic Inc (CXW) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.24% per share during the next fiscal year.

CoreCivic Inc (NYSE: CXW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CoreCivic Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.55. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CoreCivic Inc (CXW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CoreCivic Inc, CXW], we can find that recorded value of 1.11 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.90%.

During the past 100 days, CoreCivic Inc’s (CXW) raw stochastic average was set at 53.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.61 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.71 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.64. The third major resistance level sits at $22.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.03.

CoreCivic Inc (NYSE: CXW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.26 billion, the company has a total of 109,158K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,962 M while annual income is 68,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 488,630 K while its latest quarter income was 25,110 K.