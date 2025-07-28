Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) average volume reaches $5.10M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Friday, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) was 0.05% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $101.17. A 52-week range for CRDO has been $22.50 – $104.35.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 122.60%. With a float of $149.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.17 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 622 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 64.77%, operating margin of 8.5%, and the pretax margin is 12.56%.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is 13.22%, while institutional ownership is 74.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21 ’25, was worth 5,309,530. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 55,000 shares at a rate of $96.54, taking the stock ownership to the 7,218,961 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 14 ’25, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 55,000 for $98.53, making the entire transaction worth $5,419,144. This insider now owns 7,273,961 shares in total.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 122.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 39.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 598.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.35 million, its volume of 4.07 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.37%.

During the past 100 days, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) raw stochastic average was set at 95.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.34 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.95 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $102.83 in the near term. At $104.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $105.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $99.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $98.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $96.59.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Key Stats

There are 171,642K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.37 billion. As of now, sales total 436,780 K while income totals 52,180 K. Its latest quarter income was 170,030 K while its last quarter net income were 36,590 K.