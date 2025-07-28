Duke Energy Corp (DUK) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 3.43% last month.

On Friday, Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) was 0.15% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $119.75. A 52-week range for DUK has been $105.20 – $125.27.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 2.25% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 7.20%. With a float of $776.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $777.00 million.

In an organization with 26413 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 50.91%, operating margin of 26.85%, and the pretax margin is 17.65%.

Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Duke Energy Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Duke Energy Corp is 0.16%, while institutional ownership is 68.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28 ’25, was worth 1,054,720. In this transaction EVP, CLO & Corp Sec of this company sold 9,007 shares at a rate of $117.10, taking the stock ownership to the 45,709 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 26 ’25, when Company’s EVP&CEO, Duke Energy Carolinas sold 10,000 for $116.09, making the entire transaction worth $1,160,866. This insider now owns 69,768 shares in total.

Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.71% during the next five years compared to 2.25% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Duke Energy Corp (DUK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.00, a number that is poised to hit 1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.64 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.85%.

During the past 100 days, Duke Energy Corp’s (DUK) raw stochastic average was set at 61.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.59 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.09 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $116.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $115.35. However, in the short run, Duke Energy Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $120.35. Second resistance stands at $120.77. The third major resistance level sits at $121.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $119.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $119.17. The third support level lies at $118.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) Key Stats

There are 777,257K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 93.22 billion. As of now, sales total 30,357 M while income totals 4,524 M. Its latest quarter income was 8,249 M while its last quarter net income were 1,379 M.