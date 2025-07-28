Dynatrace Inc (DT) average volume reaches $2.72M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on Friday, with Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) stock price down -0.13% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $54.22. DT’s price has ranged from $39.30 to $63.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 14.03%. With a float of $297.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $299.81 million.

The firm has a total of 5200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 81.15%, operating margin of 10.56%, and the pretax margin is 13.15%.

Dynatrace Inc (DT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Dynatrace Inc is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 97.71%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01 ’25, was worth 867,702. In this transaction EVP, Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 15,822 shares at a rate of $54.84, taking the stock ownership to the 1,420 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 15,822 for $54.84, making the entire transaction worth $867,702.

Dynatrace Inc (DT) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.03% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dynatrace Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.32. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynatrace Inc (DT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dynatrace Inc, DT], we can find that recorded value of 2.44 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.47%.

During the past 100 days, Dynatrace Inc’s (DT) raw stochastic average was set at 81.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.39 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.40 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $54.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.27. The third major resistance level sits at $55.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.82.

Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.34 billion, the company has a total of 301,757K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,699 M while annual income is 483,680 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 445,160 K while its latest quarter income was 39,300 K.