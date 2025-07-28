Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Friday, Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN) opened higher 7.68% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $9.24. Price fluctuations for DYN have ranged from $6.36 to $47.45 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -59.45%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -15.32% at the time writing. With a float of $106.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.63 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 191 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dyne Therapeutics Inc is 25.05%, while institutional ownership is 67.41%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 14 ’25, was worth 911,000. In this transaction CEO & President of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $9.11, taking the stock ownership to the 242,179 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 11 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,330 for $14.75, making the entire transaction worth $19,619.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.32% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.28% during the next five years compared to -59.45% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 20.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN)

The latest stats from [Dyne Therapeutics Inc, DYN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.81 million was inferior to 2.57 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.43%.

During the past 100 days, Dyne Therapeutics Inc’s (DYN) raw stochastic average was set at 40.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.58 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.81 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.96. The third major resistance level sits at $11.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.50. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.99.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN) Key Stats

There are currently 113,667K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -317,420 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -115,360 K.