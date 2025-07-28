Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.46%

On Friday, Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) was -4.02% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $7.47. A 52-week range for EBS has been $4.02 – $15.10.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 547.83%. With a float of $51.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.50 million.

In an organization with 900 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 31.6%, operating margin of -5.65%, and the pretax margin is -6.49%.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Emergent Biosolutions Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Emergent Biosolutions Inc is 4.34%, while institutional ownership is 66.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 49,417. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,844 shares at a rate of $6.30, taking the stock ownership to the 86,431 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 7,844 for $6.30, making the entire transaction worth $49,409.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 547.83% per share during the next fiscal year.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.51. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.86 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.97%.

During the past 100 days, Emergent Biosolutions Inc’s (EBS) raw stochastic average was set at 82.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.37 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.41 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.65. However, in the short run, Emergent Biosolutions Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.43. Second resistance stands at $7.70. The third major resistance level sits at $7.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.84. The third support level lies at $6.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) Key Stats

There are 54,278K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 389.17 million. As of now, sales total 1,044 M while income totals -190,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 222,200 K while its last quarter net income were 68,000 K.