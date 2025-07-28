Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 616,900 K

A new trading day began on Friday, with Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE: NVST) stock price up 0.63% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $20.67. NVST’s price has ranged from $14.22 to $23.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 40.31%. With a float of $165.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 54.14%, operating margin of 5.01%, and the pretax margin is -43.57%.

Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Envista Holdings Corp is 2.18%, while institutional ownership is 114.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 13 ’24, was worth 506,100. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 30,000 shares at a rate of $16.87, taking the stock ownership to the 402,605 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12 ’24, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 24,532 for $16.33, making the entire transaction worth $400,608. This insider now owns 24,532 shares in total.

Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.31% per share during the next fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE: NVST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Envista Holdings Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.82. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)

The latest stats from [Envista Holdings Corp, NVST] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.15 million was inferior to 2.57 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.77%.

During the past 100 days, Envista Holdings Corp’s (NVST) raw stochastic average was set at 95.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.56 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.67 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.25. The third major resistance level sits at $21.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.15. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.92.

Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE: NVST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.53 billion, the company has a total of 169,487K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,511 M while annual income is -1,119 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 616,900 K while its latest quarter income was 18,000 K.