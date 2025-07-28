Fastenal Co (FAST) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 5.51 million

Fastenal Co (NASDAQ: FAST) kicked off on Friday, down -0.38% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $47.93. Over the past 52 weeks, FAST has traded in a range of $32.04-$48.01.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.79% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 11.14%. With a float of $1.15 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.15 billion.

The firm has a total of 23702 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 45.06%, operating margin of 20.1%, and the pretax margin is 20.09%.

Fastenal Co (FAST) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Industrial Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of Fastenal Co is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.52%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 24 ’25, was worth 650,931. In this transaction EVP-Operations of this company sold 13,582 shares at a rate of $47.93, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 24 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 13,582 for $47.93, making the entire transaction worth $650,930.

Fastenal Co (FAST) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.14% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.18% during the next five years compared to 7.79% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fastenal Co (NASDAQ: FAST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Fastenal Co’s (FAST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.12. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 62.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fastenal Co (FAST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Fastenal Co, FAST], we can find that recorded value of 5.69 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.57%.

During the past 100 days, Fastenal Co’s (FAST) raw stochastic average was set at 97.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.87 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.92 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $48.55. The third major resistance level sits at $48.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.46.

Fastenal Co (NASDAQ: FAST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 54.80 billion has total of 1,147,637K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,546 M in contrast with the sum of 1,151 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,080 M and last quarter income was 330,300 K.