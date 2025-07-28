Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 2.00%

On Friday, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (NYSE: FIS) opened higher 1.90% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $80.41. Price fluctuations for FIS have ranged from $66.51 to $91.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 16.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 10.10% at the time writing. With a float of $524.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $526.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 50000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 37.13%, operating margin of 16.77%, and the pretax margin is 14.0%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 99.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 15 ’25, was worth 60,023. In this transaction Director of this company bought 757 shares at a rate of $79.29, taking the stock ownership to the 12,699 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 15 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 844 for $72.04, making the entire transaction worth $60,802. This insider now owns 11,942 shares in total.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.40% during the next five years compared to 16.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (NYSE: FIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.63. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.60, a number that is poised to hit 1.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (NYSE: FIS) saw its 5-day average volume 2.06 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.90%.

During the past 100 days, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc’s (FIS) raw stochastic average was set at 95.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.40 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.83 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $82.71 in the near term. At $83.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $84.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.09. The third support level lies at $78.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (NYSE: FIS) Key Stats

There are currently 525,395K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 43.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,127 M according to its annual income of 1,450 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,532 M and its income totaled 77,000 K.