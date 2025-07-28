Firstenergy Corp (FE) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 5.69 million

A new trading day began on Friday, with Firstenergy Corp (NYSE: FE) stock price up 1.30% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $41.4. FE’s price has ranged from $37.58 to $44.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Utilities sector was 1.59%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -3.85%. With a float of $576.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $577.16 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12294 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 56.77%, operating margin of 18.04%, and the pretax margin is 11.77%.

Firstenergy Corp (FE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of Firstenergy Corp is 0.17%, while institutional ownership is 90.09%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 503,652. In this transaction VP, Controller & CAO of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $41.97, taking the stock ownership to the 183 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 12,000 for $41.97, making the entire transaction worth $503,652.

Firstenergy Corp (FE) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.85% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.40% during the next five years compared to 1.59% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Firstenergy Corp (NYSE: FE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Firstenergy Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.34. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Firstenergy Corp (FE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.02 million, its volume of 3.57 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.71%.

During the past 100 days, Firstenergy Corp’s (FE) raw stochastic average was set at 74.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.57 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.72 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $42.24 in the near term. At $42.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $42.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.76.

Firstenergy Corp (NYSE: FE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 24.21 billion, the company has a total of 577,156K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,472 M while annual income is 978,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,765 M while its latest quarter income was 360,000 K.