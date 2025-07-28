Flex Ltd (FLEX) with a beta value of 1.05 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) kicked off on Friday, up 0.64% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $49.67. Over the past 52 weeks, FLEX has traded in a range of $25.11-$53.97.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 65.01%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 13.25%. With a float of $371.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $376.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 147979 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 8.67%, operating margin of 4.78%, and the pretax margin is 4.13%.

Flex Ltd (FLEX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Flex Ltd is 0.62%, while institutional ownership is 101.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17 ’25, was worth 56,037. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,245 shares at a rate of $45.01, taking the stock ownership to the 47,619 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 17 ’25, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 8,509 for $45.01, making the entire transaction worth $382,994. This insider now owns 276,136 shares in total.

Flex Ltd (FLEX) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.25% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.01% during the next five years compared to 65.01% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Flex Ltd’s (FLEX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.83. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Looking closely at Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX), its last 5-days average volume was 5.52 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.18%.

During the past 100 days, Flex Ltd’s (FLEX) raw stochastic average was set at 86.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.20 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.37 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.67. However, in the short run, Flex Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $50.29. Second resistance stands at $50.59. The third major resistance level sits at $51.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $48.59.

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.68 billion has total of 373,703K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,813 M in contrast with the sum of 838,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,398 M and last quarter income was 222,000 K.