Freshworks Inc (FRSH) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 5.59 million

On Friday, Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) was -0.49% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $14.26. A 52-week range for FRSH has been $10.81 – $19.77.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 32.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.70%. With a float of $186.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 84.39%, operating margin of -15.55%, and the pretax margin is -9.17%.

Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Freshworks Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Freshworks Inc is 36.63%, while institutional ownership is 54.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 11 ’25, was worth 66,855. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,685 shares at a rate of $14.27, taking the stock ownership to the 44,218 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01 ’25, when Company’s CHIEF CUST & MARKETING OFFICER sold 4,289 for $15.05, making the entire transaction worth $64,549. This insider now owns 570,487 shares in total.

Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.53% during the next five years compared to 32.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Freshworks Inc (FRSH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.83. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freshworks Inc (FRSH)

Looking closely at Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH), its last 5-days average volume was 4.27 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.67%.

During the past 100 days, Freshworks Inc’s (FRSH) raw stochastic average was set at 51.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.46 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.53 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.13. However, in the short run, Freshworks Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.28. Second resistance stands at $14.37. The third major resistance level sits at $14.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.74.

Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) Key Stats

There are 295,013K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.19 billion. As of now, sales total 720,420 K while income totals -95,370 K. Its latest quarter income was 196,270 K while its last quarter net income were -1,300 K.