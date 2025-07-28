Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) last year’s performance of -3.07% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Friday, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) was -1.00% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $47.15. A 52-week range for GLPI has been $44.48 – $52.55.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.62% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -5.20%. With a float of $270.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $283.01 million.

The firm has a total of 19 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 75.02%, operating margin of 71.57%, and the pretax margin is 49.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc is 4.35%, while institutional ownership is 96.19%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13 ’25, was worth 186,320. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $46.58, taking the stock ownership to the 136,953 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 11 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $50.89, making the entire transaction worth $254,450. This insider now owns 140,953 shares in total.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.18% during the next five years compared to 9.62% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.75. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, GLPI], we can find that recorded value of 2.74 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.44%.

During the past 100 days, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc’s (GLPI) raw stochastic average was set at 28.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.72 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.90 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.82. The third major resistance level sits at $48.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $44.30.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) Key Stats

There are 274,833K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.21 billion. As of now, sales total 1,532 M while income totals 784,620 K. Its latest quarter income was 395,240 K while its last quarter net income were 165,180 K.