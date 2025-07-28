Genius Sports Limited (GENI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 6.51% last month.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) kicked off on Friday, down -0.84% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $10.73. Over the past 52 weeks, GENI has traded in a range of $5.76-$11.74.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 13.71% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 90.54%. With a float of $215.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.82 million.

In an organization with 2400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 28.23%, operating margin of -10.22%, and the pretax margin is -9.21%.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Genius Sports Limited is 10.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.93%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 85,222. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 79,373 for $9.38, making the entire transaction worth $744,519.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.54% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.42. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 70.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.66 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.0 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.82%.

During the past 100 days, Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) raw stochastic average was set at 69.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.45 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.49 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.35. However, in the short run, Genius Sports Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.84. Second resistance stands at $11.04. The third major resistance level sits at $11.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.42. The third support level lies at $10.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.71 billion has total of 215,229K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 510,890 K in contrast with the sum of -63,040 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 143,990 K and last quarter income was -8,200 K.