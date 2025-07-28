Gitlab Inc (GTLB) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 5.55%

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) on Friday, soared 2.35% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $46.79. Within the past 52 weeks, GTLB’s price has moved between $37.90 and $74.18.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 46.64% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1.52%. With a float of $136.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.89 million.

In an organization with 2375 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 88.64%, operating margin of -15.37%, and the pretax margin is -9.61%.

Gitlab Inc (GTLB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Gitlab Inc is 17.30%, while institutional ownership is 74.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18 ’25, was worth 146,250. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,250 shares at a rate of $45.00, taking the stock ownership to the 107,139 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 607 for $43.65, making the entire transaction worth $26,496. This insider now owns 13,594 shares in total.

Gitlab Inc (GTLB) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.52% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.69% during the next five years compared to 46.64% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) Trading Performance Indicators

Gitlab Inc (GTLB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.42 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35961.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gitlab Inc (GTLB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.39 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.79%.

During the past 100 days, Gitlab Inc’s (GTLB) raw stochastic average was set at 37.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.60 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.17 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.25. However, in the short run, Gitlab Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $48.43. Second resistance stands at $48.97. The third major resistance level sits at $49.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.15. The third support level lies at $45.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.91 billion based on 165,200K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 759,250 K and income totals -6,330 K. The company made 214,510 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -35,880 K in sales during its previous quarter.