Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -5.63%

A new trading day began on Friday, with Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ: LAND) stock price down -9.66% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $10.77. LAND’s price has ranged from $8.66 to $15.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -17.95% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 52.75%. With a float of $33.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.18 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 72 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 93.17%, operating margin of 33.99%, and the pretax margin is 18.14%.

Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Gladstone Land Corp is 7.00%, while institutional ownership is 43.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13 ’25, was worth 72,743. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,601 shares at a rate of $11.02, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.75% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.11% during the next five years compared to -17.95% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ: LAND) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gladstone Land Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.66. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gladstone Land Corp (LAND)

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ: LAND) saw its 5-day average volume 0.55 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.69%.

During the past 100 days, Gladstone Land Corp’s (LAND) raw stochastic average was set at 33.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.30 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.28 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.51 in the near term. At $11.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.75. The third support level lies at $7.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ: LAND) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 352.08 million, the company has a total of 36,185K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 85,220 K while annual income is 13,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 16,800 K while its latest quarter income was 15,110 K.