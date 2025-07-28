Gogoro Inc (GGR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 57.18% last month.

On Friday, Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ: GGR) was 3.60% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. A 52-week range for GGR has been $0.19 – $1.60.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -34.87% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 31.91%. With a float of $200.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $295.35 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 1.99%, operating margin of -43.83%, and the pretax margin is -42.27%.

Gogoro Inc (GGR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Gogoro Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Gogoro Inc is 32.24%, while institutional ownership is 5.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 10 ’24, was worth 14,109. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 13 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 133,923 for $1.31, making the entire transaction worth $175,439.

Gogoro Inc (GGR) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.91% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ: GGR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Gogoro Inc (GGR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.62. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46 and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gogoro Inc (GGR)

Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ: GGR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.53 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.51%.

During the past 100 days, Gogoro Inc’s (GGR) raw stochastic average was set at 83.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0307 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0230 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2926, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4007. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3989 in the near term. At $0.4048, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4146. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3832, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3734. The third support level lies at $0.3675 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ: GGR) Key Stats

There are 295,353K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 116.06 million. As of now, sales total 310,640 K while income totals -122,750 K. Its latest quarter income was 63,620 K while its last quarter net income were -18,560 K.