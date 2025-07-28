Honest Company Inc (HNST) average volume reaches $2.61M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) kicked off on Friday, up 7.84% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.59. Over the past 52 weeks, HNST has traded in a range of $2.99-$8.97.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 29.25%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 275.98%. With a float of $92.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.49 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 164 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 38.64%, operating margin of -0.64%, and the pretax margin is -0.35%.

Honest Company Inc (HNST) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Honest Company Inc is 15.98%, while institutional ownership is 60.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 21 ’25, was worth 57,169. In this transaction Chief Innovation Officer of this company sold 10,746 shares at a rate of $5.32, taking the stock ownership to the 421,098 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s SVP, Enterprise Dev. & Strat. sold 5,138 for $5.32, making the entire transaction worth $27,334. This insider now owns 296,032 shares in total.

Honest Company Inc (HNST) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 275.98% per share during the next fiscal year.

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Honest Company Inc’s (HNST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.95. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Honest Company Inc (HNST)

Looking closely at Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ: HNST), its last 5-days average volume was 2.94 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.72%.

During the past 100 days, Honest Company Inc’s (HNST) raw stochastic average was set at 66.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.20 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.23 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.38. However, in the short run, Honest Company Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.08. Second resistance stands at $5.21. The third major resistance level sits at $5.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.37.

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 545.67 million has total of 110,237K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 378,340 K in contrast with the sum of -6,120 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 97,250 K and last quarter income was 3,250 K.