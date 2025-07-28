Investors finally get a glimpse of Abbvie Inc (ABBV) volume hitting the figure of 3.79 million.

On Friday, Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) was -0.29% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $190.83. A 52-week range for ABBV has been $163.81 – $218.66.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -14.67% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 18.12%. With a float of $1.76 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.77 billion.

In an organization with 55000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 77.46%, operating margin of 28.31%, and the pretax margin is 6.31%.

Abbvie Inc (ABBV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Abbvie Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Abbvie Inc is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 75.05%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31 ’25, was worth 12,359,504. In this transaction EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 58,832 shares at a rate of $210.08, taking the stock ownership to the 53,234 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 58,832 for $210.09, making the entire transaction worth $12,359,897.

Abbvie Inc (ABBV) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.12% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.41% during the next five years compared to -14.67% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Abbvie Inc (ABBV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.64. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.35, a number that is poised to hit 2.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Abbvie Inc (ABBV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.2 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.88 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.21%.

During the past 100 days, Abbvie Inc’s (ABBV) raw stochastic average was set at 47.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.17 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 5.16 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $187.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $187.94. However, in the short run, Abbvie Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $191.61. Second resistance stands at $192.94. The third major resistance level sits at $194.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $188.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $187.20. The third support level lies at $185.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) Key Stats

There are 1,766,403K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 336.11 billion. As of now, sales total 56,334 M while income totals 4,278 M. Its latest quarter income was 13,343 M while its last quarter net income were 1,286 M.