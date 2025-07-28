Investors finally get a glimpse of Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) volume hitting the figure of 1.27 million.

On Friday, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACXP) opened lower -8.17% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. Price fluctuations for ACXP have ranged from $0.30 to $2.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -7.84% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 42.53% at the time writing. With a float of $25.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.63 million.

In an organization with 4 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc is 13.17%, while institutional ownership is 11.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 06 ’25, was worth 25,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 24,631 shares at a rate of $1.01, taking the stock ownership to the 27,708 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 06 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 24,631 for $1.01, making the entire transaction worth $25,000. This insider now owns 137,183 shares in total.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.53% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.59% during the next five years compared to -7.84% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.9 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.23%.

During the past 100 days, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (ACXP) raw stochastic average was set at 14.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0536 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0413 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4418, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8085. However, in the short run, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4431. Second resistance stands at $0.4802. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5005. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3857, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3654. The third support level lies at $0.3283 if the price breaches the second support level.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACXP) Key Stats

There are currently 29,627K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.03 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -14,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -2,150 K.