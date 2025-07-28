Investors finally get a glimpse of Berry Corp (BRY) volume hitting the figure of 0.75 million.

On Friday, Berry Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) was -4.15% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $3.13. A 52-week range for BRY has been $2.11 – $6.89.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -14.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -110.59%. With a float of $75.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1070 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 102.12%, operating margin of 72.69%, and the pretax margin is -7.09%.

Berry Corp (BRY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Berry Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Berry Corp is 3.06%, while institutional ownership is 86.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23 ’24, was worth 211,040. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 33,950 shares at a rate of $6.22, taking the stock ownership to the 253,045 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 33,950 for $6.22, making the entire transaction worth $211,040.

Berry Corp (BRY) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -110.59% per share during the next fiscal year.

Berry Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Berry Corp (BRY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Berry Corp (BRY)

The latest stats from [Berry Corp, BRY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.89 million was inferior to 1.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.00%.

During the past 100 days, Berry Corp’s (BRY) raw stochastic average was set at 50.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.16 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.17 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.21. The third major resistance level sits at $3.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.89. The third support level lies at $2.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Berry Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) Key Stats

There are 77,596K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 232.79 million. As of now, sales total 776,500 K while income totals 19,250 K. Its latest quarter income was 182,650 K while its last quarter net income were -96,680 K.