Investors finally get a glimpse of Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) volume hitting the figure of 3.87 million.

A new trading day began on Friday, with Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVST) stock price down -0.90% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $3.34. MVST’s price has ranged from $0.15 to $4.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 153.09%. With a float of $193.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $323.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2255 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 35.03%, operating margin of -17.84%, and the pretax margin is -26.23%.

Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Microvast Holdings Inc is 40.49%, while institutional ownership is 11.19%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 04 ’25, was worth 77,162. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 27 ’24, when Company’s Former Director proposed sale 522,872 for $0.75, making the entire transaction worth $392,154.

Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 153.09% per share during the next fiscal year.

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Microvast Holdings Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.94. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 333.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST)

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVST) saw its 5-day average volume 5.84 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 8.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.58%.

During the past 100 days, Microvast Holdings Inc’s (MVST) raw stochastic average was set at 61.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.25 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.36 in the near term. At $3.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.20. The third support level lies at $3.14 if the price breaches the second support level.

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.08 billion, the company has a total of 325,341K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 379,800 K while annual income is -195,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 116,490 K while its latest quarter income was 61,790 K.