Investors finally get a glimpse of Replimune Group Inc (REPL) volume hitting the figure of 5.55 million.

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) kicked off on Friday, up 1.61% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.1. Over the past 52 weeks, REPL has traded in a range of $2.68-$17.00.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -14.85% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 5.46%. With a float of $62.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 479 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Replimune Group Inc (REPL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Replimune Group Inc is 18.88%, while institutional ownership is 93.95%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 260,169. In this transaction Director of this company sold 32,279 shares at a rate of $8.06, taking the stock ownership to the 1,405,071 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 7,952 for $8.06, making the entire transaction worth $64,093. This insider now owns 146,933 shares in total.

Replimune Group Inc (REPL) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.46% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.14% during the next five years compared to -14.85% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Replimune Group Inc’s (REPL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Replimune Group Inc (REPL)

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) saw its 5-day average volume 30.69 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.88%.

During the past 100 days, Replimune Group Inc’s (REPL) raw stochastic average was set at 4.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.80 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.72 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.26 in the near term. At $3.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.91. The third support level lies at $2.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 242.82 million has total of 77,087K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -247,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -74,130 K.