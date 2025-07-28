Investors must take note of A.O. Smith Corp’s (AOS) performance last week, which was 2.50%.

On Friday, A.O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) opened lower -2.54% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $73.94. Price fluctuations for AOS have ranged from $58.83 to $92.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 10.33% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2.71% at the time writing. With a float of $114.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.45 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 38.2%, operating margin of 18.61%, and the pretax margin is 18.06%.

A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of A.O. Smith Corp is 19.59%, while institutional ownership is 80.38%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27 ’25, was worth 230,144. In this transaction SVP – Global Operations of this company sold 3,460 shares at a rate of $66.51, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07 ’25, when Company’s SVP – President NA Water Treat sold 419 for $65.65, making the entire transaction worth $27,507. This insider now owns 2,749 shares in total.

A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.71% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.41% during the next five years compared to 10.33% growth over the previous five years of trading.

A.O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for A.O. Smith Corp (AOS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.03. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)

A.O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) saw its 5-day average volume 2.27 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.36%.

During the past 100 days, A.O. Smith Corp’s (AOS) raw stochastic average was set at 71.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.89 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.54 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $73.80 in the near term. At $75.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $76.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.75. The third support level lies at $68.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

A.O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) Key Stats

There are currently 142,109K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,818 M according to its annual income of 533,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 963,900 K and its income totaled 136,600 K.