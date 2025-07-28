Investors must take note of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (SPRY) performance last week, which was -0.28%.

A new trading day began on Friday, with ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) stock price down -0.28% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $17.92. SPRY’s price has ranged from $8.91 to $18.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1892.23%. With a float of $56.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.13 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 160 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 90.74%, operating margin of -27.87%, and the pretax margin is -15.82%.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc is 43.43%, while institutional ownership is 54.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01 ’25, was worth 254,860. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $16.99, taking the stock ownership to the 10,315 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 740,149 for $18.46, making the entire transaction worth $13,663,151. This insider now owns 4,887,254 shares in total.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1892.23% per share during the next fiscal year.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY)

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.33 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.11%.

During the past 100 days, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (SPRY) raw stochastic average was set at 88.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.69 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.85 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.14 in the near term. At $18.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.14. The third support level lies at $16.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.76 billion, the company has a total of 98,214K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 89,150 K while annual income is 8,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,970 K while its latest quarter income was -33,940 K.