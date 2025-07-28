Investors must take note of Mobileye Global Inc’s (MBLY) performance last week, which was -7.66%.

On Friday, Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) was -3.89% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $15.42. A 52-week range for MBLY has been $10.48 – $22.51.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -56.11% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 33.48%. With a float of $153.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $806.25 million.

In an organization with 3900 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 48.8%, operating margin of -160.62%, and the pretax margin is -157.34%.

Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mobileye Global Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Mobileye Global Inc is 82.25%, while institutional ownership is 13.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 11 ’25, was worth 1,022,662,551. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 63,731,985 shares at a rate of $16.05, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s EVP of EPG Software sold 67,493 for $16.09, making the entire transaction worth $1,085,956. This insider now owns 107,853 shares in total.

Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.48% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.76% during the next five years compared to -56.11% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.97. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 11.96 million. That was better than the volume of 5.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.63%.

During the past 100 days, Mobileye Global Inc’s (MBLY) raw stochastic average was set at 37.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.98 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.86 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.93. However, in the short run, Mobileye Global Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.42. Second resistance stands at $16.02. The third major resistance level sits at $16.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.80. The third support level lies at $13.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) Key Stats

There are 812,000K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.17 billion. As of now, sales total 1,654 M while income totals -3,090 M. Its latest quarter income was 438,000 K while its last quarter net income were -102,000 K.