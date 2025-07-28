Investors must take note of News Corp’s (NWSA) performance last week, which was -1.11%.

News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) kicked off on Friday, up 0.61% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $29.35. Over the past 52 weeks, NWSA has traded in a range of $23.38-$30.75.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 11.96% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 28.30%. With a float of $376.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $377.54 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 23900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 100.0%, operating margin of 10.16%, and the pretax margin is 9.52%.

News Corp (NWSA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of News Corp is 33.42%, while institutional ownership is 69.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 05 ’24, was worth 269,626. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $26.96, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 05 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,000 for $26.96, making the entire transaction worth $269,626.

News Corp (NWSA) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.37% during the next five years compared to 11.96% growth over the previous five years of trading.

News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at News Corp’s (NWSA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of News Corp (NWSA)

News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) saw its 5-day average volume 2.46 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.72%.

During the past 100 days, News Corp’s (NWSA) raw stochastic average was set at 83.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.46 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.60 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.66 in the near term. At $29.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.13. The third support level lies at $28.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.50 billion has total of 566,112K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,085 M in contrast with the sum of 266,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,009 M and last quarter income was 103,000 K.