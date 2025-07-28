Investors must take note of ProKidney Corp’s (PROK) performance last week, which was 4.44%.

On Friday, ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) opened higher 0.92% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $3.26. Price fluctuations for PROK have ranged from $0.46 to $7.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 10.31% at the time writing. With a float of $97.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.54 million.

In an organization with 204 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 100.0%, operating margin of -60453.59%, and the pretax margin is -54267.65%.

ProKidney Corp (PROK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ProKidney Corp is 27.21%, while institutional ownership is 40.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 08 ’25, was worth 312,510. In this transaction Chief Regulatory Officer of this company sold 103,480 shares at a rate of $3.02, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 08 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 103,480 for $0.61, making the entire transaction worth $62,761.

ProKidney Corp (PROK) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.31% per share during the next fiscal year.

ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ProKidney Corp (PROK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.96. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3106.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProKidney Corp (PROK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.11 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.30%.

During the past 100 days, ProKidney Corp’s (PROK) raw stochastic average was set at 42.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.11 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.47. However, in the short run, ProKidney Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.47. Second resistance stands at $3.66. The third major resistance level sits at $3.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.98. The third support level lies at $2.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) Key Stats

There are currently 292,698K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 963.01 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 80 K according to its annual income of -61,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 230 K and its income totaled -16,730 K.