Investors must take note of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (SNDX) performance last week, which was 1.80%.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) on Friday, plunged -3.60% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $9.99. Within the past 52 weeks, SNDX’s price has moved between $8.58 and $25.07.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -15.16% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -2.31%. With a float of $82.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.05 million.

In an organization with 270 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3.44%, operating margin of -786.59%, and the pretax margin is -757.52%.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc is 4.16%, while institutional ownership is 115.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 16 ’25, was worth 12,033. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,296 shares at a rate of $9.29, taking the stock ownership to the 92,450 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 16 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 7,534 for $9.29, making the entire transaction worth $69,953. This insider now owns 298,661 shares in total.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.31% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.96% during the next five years compared to -15.16% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.75 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.87, a number that is poised to hit -1.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.6 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.71%.

During the past 100 days, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (SNDX) raw stochastic average was set at 14.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.53 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.74 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.59. However, in the short run, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.90. Second resistance stands at $10.18. The third major resistance level sits at $10.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.28. The third support level lies at $9.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 828.64 million based on 86,047K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 23,680 K and income totals -318,760 K. The company made 20,040 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -84,850 K in sales during its previous quarter.