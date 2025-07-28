Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) is 29.80% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Friday, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA) was -1.02% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $4.9. A 52-week range for JMIA has been $1.60 – $13.72.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 24.25%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 43.02%. With a float of $122.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2163 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 56.99%, operating margin of -49.29%, and the pretax margin is -48.05%.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Jumia Technologies Ag ADR stocks. The insider ownership of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR is 0.35%, while institutional ownership is 11.56%.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.02% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.07% during the next five years compared to 24.25% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.46. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA)

The latest stats from [Jumia Technologies Ag ADR, JMIA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.3 million was superior to 3.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.86%.

During the past 100 days, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s (JMIA) raw stochastic average was set at 93.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.29 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.22 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.01. The third major resistance level sits at $5.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.69. The third support level lies at $4.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA) Key Stats

There are 122,463K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 593.93 million. As of now, sales total 167,490 K while income totals -99,090 K. Its latest quarter income was 36,260 K while its last quarter net income were -16,710 K.