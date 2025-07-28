Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) posted a 0.68% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Friday, Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE: KRC) opened lower -0.43% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $37.24. Price fluctuations for KRC have ranged from $27.07 to $43.78 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -1.02%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -33.00% at the time writing. With a float of $117.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.27 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 229 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 67.81%, operating margin of 28.99%, and the pretax margin is 19.59%.

Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kilroy Realty Corp is 0.94%, while institutional ownership is 118.71%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 25 ’25, was worth 140,641. In this transaction EVP, Head of Asset Management of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $35.16, taking the stock ownership to the 12,528 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 6,000 for $34.74, making the entire transaction worth $208,439. This insider now owns 86,744 shares in total.

Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -25.29% during the next five years compared to -1.02% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE: KRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

Looking closely at Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE: KRC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.04 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.78%.

During the past 100 days, Kilroy Realty Corp’s (KRC) raw stochastic average was set at 86.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.93 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.02 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.29. However, in the short run, Kilroy Realty Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $37.46. Second resistance stands at $37.84. The third major resistance level sits at $38.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $35.96.

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE: KRC) Key Stats

There are currently 118,281K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.77 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,136 M according to its annual income of 210,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 270,840 K and its income totaled 39,010 K.