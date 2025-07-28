Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is expecting 6.61% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) kicked off on Friday, down -0.91% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $21.98. Over the past 52 weeks, KIM has traded in a range of $17.93-$25.75.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -7.14%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 26.78%. With a float of $661.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $679.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 717 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 68.7%, operating margin of 32.8%, and the pretax margin is 20.4%.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Kimco Realty Corporation is 2.15%, while institutional ownership is 96.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14 ’25, was worth 194,323. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,714 shares at a rate of $22.30, taking the stock ownership to the 203,810 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 8,714 for $22.30, making the entire transaction worth $194,323.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.78% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.29% during the next five years compared to -7.14% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kimco Realty Corporation’s (KIM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)

Looking closely at Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM), its last 5-days average volume was 3.16 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.74%.

During the past 100 days, Kimco Realty Corporation’s (KIM) raw stochastic average was set at 90.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.35 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.48 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.21. However, in the short run, Kimco Realty Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.07. Second resistance stands at $22.36. The third major resistance level sits at $22.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.05.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.73 billion has total of 676,496K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,037 M in contrast with the sum of 410,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 536,620 K and last quarter income was 132,820 K.