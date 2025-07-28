L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) volume exceeds 1.96 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) kicked off on Friday, down -1.44% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $273.22. Over the past 52 weeks, LHX has traded in a range of $193.09-$280.03.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 16.47% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -19.73%. With a float of $186.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $186.91 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 47000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 25.74%, operating margin of 10.11%, and the pretax margin is 8.89%.

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of L3Harris Technologies Inc is 0.34%, while institutional ownership is 88.17%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12 ’25, was worth 8,214,997. In this transaction Chair and CEO of this company sold 33,061 shares at a rate of $248.48, taking the stock ownership to the 145,572 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 11 ’25, when Company’s Chair and CEO sold 2,212 for $247.01, making the entire transaction worth $546,386. This insider now owns 145,572 shares in total.

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.73% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.51% during the next five years compared to 16.47% growth over the previous five years of trading.

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at L3Harris Technologies Inc’s (LHX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.87. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.96, a number that is poised to hit 2.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) saw its 5-day average volume 2.02 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.62%.

During the past 100 days, L3Harris Technologies Inc’s (LHX) raw stochastic average was set at 87.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.59 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 5.33 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $249.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $229.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $272.99 in the near term. At $276.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $281.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $264.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $259.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $255.56.

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 50.38 billion has total of 186,946K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 21,325 M in contrast with the sum of 1,502 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,132 M and last quarter income was 386,000 K.