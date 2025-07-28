Last month’s performance of 13.69% for PBF Energy Inc (PBF) is certainly impressive

On Friday, PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) opened higher 3.56% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $23.33. Price fluctuations for PBF have ranged from $13.61 to $42.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -45.52% at the time writing. With a float of $82.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.66 million.

In an organization with 3855 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3.2%, operating margin of -4.3%, and the pretax margin is -4.6%.

PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PBF Energy Inc is 28.87%, while institutional ownership is 79.38%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05 ’25, was worth 872,340. In this transaction Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 of this company bought 48,500 shares at a rate of $17.99, taking the stock ownership to the 30,823,498 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 15 ’25, when Company’s Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 bought 15,000 for $14.44, making the entire transaction worth $216,558. This insider now owns 30,774,998 shares in total.

PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.52% per share during the next fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PBF Energy Inc (PBF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.52. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.11, a number that is poised to hit -1.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.89 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.1 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.70%.

During the past 100 days, PBF Energy Inc’s (PBF) raw stochastic average was set at 67.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.34 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.18 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.71. However, in the short run, PBF Energy Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.67. Second resistance stands at $25.18. The third major resistance level sits at $25.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.60. The third support level lies at $22.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) Key Stats

There are currently 115,647K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.79 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 33,115 M according to its annual income of -533,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,066 M and its income totaled -401,800 K.