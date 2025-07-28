Last month’s performance of 26.07% for Bumble Inc (BMBL) is certainly impressive

On Friday, Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) opened lower -4.08% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $8.57. Price fluctuations for BMBL have ranged from $3.55 to $9.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 121.60% at the time writing. With a float of $67.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.19 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 70.42%, operating margin of -67.04%, and the pretax margin is -72.39%.

Bumble Inc (BMBL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bumble Inc is 34.55%, while institutional ownership is 67.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09 ’25, was worth 57,260. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,770 shares at a rate of $5.32, taking the stock ownership to the 73,827 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 10,770 for $5.32, making the entire transaction worth $57,243. This insider now owns 62,286 shares in total.

Bumble Inc (BMBL) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 121.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bumble Inc (BMBL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.83. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bumble Inc (BMBL)

The latest stats from [Bumble Inc, BMBL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.62 million was superior to 3.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.05%.

During the past 100 days, Bumble Inc’s (BMBL) raw stochastic average was set at 91.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.38 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.29 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.79. The third major resistance level sits at $8.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.93. The third support level lies at $7.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) Key Stats

There are currently 103,291K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 849.06 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,072 M according to its annual income of -557,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 247,100 K and its income totaled 13,440 K.