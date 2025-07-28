Last month’s performance of 4.02% for Exelon Corp (EXC) is certainly impressive

On Friday, Exelon Corp (NASDAQ: EXC) was 0.58% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $43.74. A 52-week range for EXC has been $35.94 – $48.11.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales slided by -4.04%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 7.64%. With a float of $1.01 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.01 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 20014 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 37.94%, operating margin of 19.97%, and the pretax margin is 12.76%.

Exelon Corp (EXC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Exelon Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Exelon Corp is 0.08%, while institutional ownership is 85.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03 ’25, was worth 59,354. In this transaction EVP, CLO & Corporate Secretary of this company sold 1,463 shares at a rate of $40.57, taking the stock ownership to the 2,271 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03 ’25, when Company’s EVP Compliance, Audit & Risk sold 6,051 for $40.57, making the entire transaction worth $245,489. This insider now owns 56,702 shares in total.

Exelon Corp (EXC) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.64% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.24% during the next five years compared to -4.04% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Exelon Corp (NASDAQ: EXC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Exelon Corp (EXC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.98. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exelon Corp (EXC)

The latest stats from [Exelon Corp, EXC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.11 million was inferior to 7.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.87%.

During the past 100 days, Exelon Corp’s (EXC) raw stochastic average was set at 35.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.67 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.83 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $44.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $44.22. The third major resistance level sits at $44.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.59. The third support level lies at $43.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

Exelon Corp (NASDAQ: EXC) Key Stats

There are 1,009,536K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 44.41 billion. As of now, sales total 23,028 M while income totals 2,460 M. Its latest quarter income was 6,714 M while its last quarter net income were 908,000 K.