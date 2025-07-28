Last month’s performance of 8.19% for Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY) is certainly impressive

Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE: GETY) kicked off on Friday, down -4.15% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.93. Over the past 52 weeks, GETY has traded in a range of $1.25-$4.49.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -252.84%. With a float of $115.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $413.42 million.

In an organization with 1700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 71.49%, operating margin of 18.04%, and the pretax margin is 2.57%.

Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Getty Images Holdings Inc is 72.04%, while institutional ownership is 27.29%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 25 ’25, was worth 14,774. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 8,347 shares at a rate of $1.77, taking the stock ownership to the 283,659 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 25 ’25, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 5,872 for $1.77, making the entire transaction worth $10,393. This insider now owns 217,715 shares in total.

Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -252.84% per share during the next fiscal year.

Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE: GETY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Getty Images Holdings Inc’s (GETY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.72. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.33 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.79 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.77%.

During the past 100 days, Getty Images Holdings Inc’s (GETY) raw stochastic average was set at 57.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1028 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1063 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7702, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3923. However, in the short run, Getty Images Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9133. Second resistance stands at $1.9767. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7567. The third support level lies at $1.6933 if the price breaches the second support level.

Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE: GETY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 767.40 million has total of 414,811K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 939,290 K in contrast with the sum of 39,530 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 224,080 K and last quarter income was -102,570 K.