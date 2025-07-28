Last month’s performance of 9.55% for Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) is certainly impressive

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) on Friday, soared 0.41% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $31.43. Within the past 52 weeks, BBWI’s price has moved between $24.94 and $41.87.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 3.75%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 5.88%. With a float of $209.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 59210 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 44.55%, operating margin of 17.53%, and the pretax margin is 14.36%.

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bath & Body Works Inc is 1.12%, while institutional ownership is 99.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 10 ’24, was worth 1,673,218. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 09 ’24, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 6,000 for $29.64, making the entire transaction worth $177,852. This insider now owns 242,987 shares in total.

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.88% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.05% during the next five years compared to 3.75% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) Trading Performance Indicators

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.73 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)

The latest stats from [Bath & Body Works Inc, BBWI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.22 million was inferior to 5.15 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.09%.

During the past 100 days, Bath & Body Works Inc’s (BBWI) raw stochastic average was set at 64.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.08 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.30 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $31.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.22. The third major resistance level sits at $32.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.60. The third support level lies at $30.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.68 billion based on 211,612K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,307 M and income totals 798,000 K. The company made 1,424 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 105,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.