Lear Corp (LEA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -4.43%

Lear Corp (NYSE: LEA) kicked off on Friday, down -8.09% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $108.14. Over the past 52 weeks, LEA has traded in a range of $73.85-$125.09.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -6.79%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.10%. With a float of $53.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 173700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 5.03%, operating margin of 3.15%, and the pretax margin is 3.18%.

Lear Corp (LEA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Lear Corp is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 106.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16 ’25, was worth 110,219. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,187 shares at a rate of $92.86, taking the stock ownership to the 84 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 1,187 for $92.85, making the entire transaction worth $110,219.

Lear Corp (LEA) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.87% during the next five years compared to -6.79% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lear Corp (NYSE: LEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lear Corp’s (LEA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.07. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.56, a number that is poised to hit 2.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lear Corp (LEA)

The latest stats from [Lear Corp, LEA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.0 million was superior to 0.72 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.86%.

During the past 100 days, Lear Corp’s (LEA) raw stochastic average was set at 71.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.59 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.90 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $96.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $94.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $101.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $104.12. The third major resistance level sits at $106.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $95.14. The third support level lies at $92.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lear Corp (NYSE: LEA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.31 billion has total of 53,463K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 23,306 M in contrast with the sum of 506,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,560 M and last quarter income was 80,700 K.