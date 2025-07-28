Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Celestica, Inc (CLS) to new highs

On Friday, Celestica, Inc (NYSE: CLS) was 3.81% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $163.98. A 52-week range for CLS has been $40.25 – $173.63.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 46.52%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 31.03%. With a float of $114.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 26865 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 10.59%, operating margin of 6.01%, and the pretax margin is 5.26%.

Celestica, Inc (CLS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Celestica, Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Celestica, Inc is 0.52%, while institutional ownership is 78.06%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30 ’25, was worth 438,694. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 100,000 for $82.69, making the entire transaction worth $8,269,000.

Celestica, Inc (CLS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.03% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.32% during the next five years compared to 46.52% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Celestica, Inc (NYSE: CLS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Celestica, Inc (CLS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.85. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.58, a number that is poised to hit 1.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Celestica, Inc (CLS)

Looking closely at Celestica, Inc (NYSE: CLS), its last 5-days average volume was 3.76 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.66%.

During the past 100 days, Celestica, Inc’s (CLS) raw stochastic average was set at 97.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.57 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 6.10 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $138.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.20. However, in the short run, Celestica, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $172.23. Second resistance stands at $174.23. The third major resistance level sits at $178.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $166.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $162.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $160.51.

Celestica, Inc (NYSE: CLS) Key Stats

There are 114,992K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.57 billion. As of now, sales total 9,646 M while income totals 428,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,649 M while its last quarter net income were 86,200 K.