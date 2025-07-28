Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) to new highs

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID) on Friday, plunged -10.75% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. Within the past 52 weeks, OVID’s price has moved between $0.24 and $1.47.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 24.72% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -67.46%. With a float of $59.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.11 million.

The firm has a total of 23 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 72.99%, operating margin of -10404.2%, and the pretax margin is -4557.12%.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ovid Therapeutics Inc is 16.32%, while institutional ownership is 42.91%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 26 ’25, was worth 2,956. In this transaction President and COO of this company sold 5,279 shares at a rate of $0.56, taking the stock ownership to the 73,406 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 26 ’25, when Company’s CBFO sold 3,902 for $0.56, making the entire transaction worth $2,185. This insider now owns 67,973 shares in total.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -67.46% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID) Trading Performance Indicators

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.93 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 79.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ovid Therapeutics Inc, OVID], we can find that recorded value of 1.97 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.93%.

During the past 100 days, Ovid Therapeutics Inc’s (OVID) raw stochastic average was set at 76.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0721 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0383 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3636, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6559. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6757. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7329. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7659. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5855, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5525. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4953.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 43.98 million based on 71,110K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 570 K and income totals -26,430 K. The company made 130 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,240 K in sales during its previous quarter.