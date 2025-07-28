Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Primo Brands Corp (PRMB) to new highs

Primo Brands Corp (NYSE: PRMB) kicked off on Friday, up 0.97% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $28.72. Over the past 52 weeks, PRMB has traded in a range of $19.53-$35.85.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 52.41%. With a float of $255.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $376.20 million.

The firm has a total of 13700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 31.92%, operating margin of 6.9%, and the pretax margin is 0.5%.

Primo Brands Corp (PRMB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of Primo Brands Corp is 32.00%, while institutional ownership is 64.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 1,604,324,989. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,657,562 shares at a rate of $31.67, taking the stock ownership to the 116,210,806 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 50,657,562 for $31.67, making the entire transaction worth $1,604,324,989. This insider now owns 116,210,806 shares in total.

Primo Brands Corp (PRMB) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.41% per share during the next fiscal year.

Primo Brands Corp (NYSE: PRMB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Primo Brands Corp’s (PRMB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.87. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Primo Brands Corp (PRMB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Primo Brands Corp, PRMB], we can find that recorded value of 3.57 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.00%.

During the past 100 days, Primo Brands Corp’s (PRMB) raw stochastic average was set at 13.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.65 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.99 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $29.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.28. The third major resistance level sits at $29.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.49. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.35.

Primo Brands Corp (NYSE: PRMB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.92 billion has total of 376,423K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,153 M in contrast with the sum of -16,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,614 M and last quarter income was 28,700 K.