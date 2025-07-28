Loop Industries Inc (LOOP) posted a 3.82% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Friday, Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ: LOOP) was 7.94% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.26. A 52-week range for LOOP has been $0.85 – $2.29.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.72% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 33.33%. With a float of $23.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.72 million.

The firm has a total of 49 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 98.88%, operating margin of -29.81%, and the pretax margin is -119.58%.

Loop Industries Inc (LOOP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Loop Industries Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Loop Industries Inc is 59.35%, while institutional ownership is 5.49%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 23 ’25, was worth 915,499. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 906,794 shares at a rate of $1.01, taking the stock ownership to the 1,415,516 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 23 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 150,000 for $1.01, making the entire transaction worth $151,440. This insider now owns 430,050 shares in total.

Loop Industries Inc (LOOP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.33% per share during the next fiscal year.

Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ: LOOP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Loop Industries Inc (LOOP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Loop Industries Inc (LOOP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Loop Industries Inc, LOOP], we can find that recorded value of 1.19 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.77%.

During the past 100 days, Loop Industries Inc’s (LOOP) raw stochastic average was set at 35.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0966 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1081 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3185, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2705. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4206. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4813. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5628. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2784, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1969. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1362.

Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ: LOOP) Key Stats

There are 47,718K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 64.90 million. As of now, sales total 10,890 K while income totals -15,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 250 K while its last quarter net income were -3,450 K.