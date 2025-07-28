MGM Resorts International (MGM) soared 2.89 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) on Friday, soared 2.89% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $37.36. Within the past 52 weeks, MGM’s price has moved between $25.30 and $43.99.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -9.17% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -11.34%. With a float of $207.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $279.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 78000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 44.29%, operating margin of 8.57%, and the pretax margin is 6.07%.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Resorts & Casinos industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MGM Resorts International is 23.71%, while institutional ownership is 69.04%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13 ’25, was worth 1,925,550. In this transaction Director of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $32.09, taking the stock ownership to the 5,627,478 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13 ’25, when Company’s Affiliate of Director (1) proposed sale 60,000 for $32.47, making the entire transaction worth $1,948,200.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.34% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.02% during the next five years compared to -9.17% drop over the previous five years of trading.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Trading Performance Indicators

MGM Resorts International (MGM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.26 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) saw its 5-day average volume 4.2 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.05%.

During the past 100 days, MGM Resorts International’s (MGM) raw stochastic average was set at 96.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.90 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.10 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $38.93 in the near term. At $39.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $40.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.11.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.46 billion based on 272,149K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 17,241 M and income totals 746,560 K. The company made 4,277 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 148,550 K in sales during its previous quarter.