Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) posted a -29.30% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on Friday, with Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) stock price down -10.99% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.64. MBRX’s price has ranged from $0.25 to $3.67 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 26.36%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 75.21%. With a float of $27.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Moleculin Biotech Inc is 8.74%, while institutional ownership is 4.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23 ’25, was worth 100,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 270,270 shares at a rate of $0.37, taking the stock ownership to the 287,587 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23 ’25, when Company’s CEO and President bought 675,675 for $0.37, making the entire transaction worth $250,000. This insider now owns 743,607 shares in total.

Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.21% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.60% during the next five years compared to 26.36% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Moleculin Biotech Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX)

Looking closely at Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX), its last 5-days average volume was 2.11 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.95%.

During the past 100 days, Moleculin Biotech Inc’s (MBRX) raw stochastic average was set at 29.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1289 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0907 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6594, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4352. However, in the short run, Moleculin Biotech Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6115. Second resistance stands at $0.6561. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6818. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5412, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5155. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4709.

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.13 million, the company has a total of 30,207K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -21,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -6,440 K.