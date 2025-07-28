Mosaic Company (MOS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.82%

A new trading day began on Friday, with Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) stock price down -1.31% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $37.39. MOS’s price has ranged from $22.36 to $38.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 53.74%. With a float of $315.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.23 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 13765 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 14.47%, operating margin of 7.11%, and the pretax margin is 5.45%.

Mosaic Company (MOS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of Mosaic Company is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 88.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 29 ’25, was worth 643,140. In this transaction SVP – Chief Admin Officer of this company sold 18,000 shares at a rate of $35.73, taking the stock ownership to the 128,546 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 29 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 18,000 for $35.71, making the entire transaction worth $642,808.

Mosaic Company (MOS) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.74% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Mosaic Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.44. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mosaic Company (MOS)

The latest stats from [Mosaic Company, MOS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.46 million was inferior to 5.59 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.76%.

During the past 100 days, Mosaic Company’s (MOS) raw stochastic average was set at 91.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.96 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.96 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $37.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.77. The third major resistance level sits at $38.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.04. The third support level lies at $35.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.71 billion, the company has a total of 317,231K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,123 M while annual income is 174,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,621 M while its latest quarter income was 238,100 K.